Brokerages Set Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Target Price at $43.25

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

JEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,437.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,856,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,694,000 after purchasing an additional 244,028 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 50.2% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 111,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 49.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 140,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.48.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

