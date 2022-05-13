Brokerages Set National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) PT at $62.00

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NHI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 25.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 27.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NHI opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $69.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 18.70, a current ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.97.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.65%.

National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.