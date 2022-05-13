Brokerages Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT at $53.93

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OLLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 38.4% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $667,000.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $95.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.97.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

