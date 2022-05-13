Brokerages Set Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Target Price at $78.33

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.33.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $88,185. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Palomar by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Palomar by 1.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 229,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Palomar by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,512,000 after buying an additional 32,307 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Palomar by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR traded up $2.13 on Tuesday, reaching $58.66. 996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,031. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.20.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Palomar had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

