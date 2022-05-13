Brokerages Set Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Price Target at $23.50

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

RANI stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27. Rani Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $36.27.

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $1.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rani Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

