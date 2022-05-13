Brokerages Set The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) PT at $143.21

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.31.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALL. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $127.55 on Tuesday. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

