Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.22% from the stock’s previous close.

BAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.10.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

NYSE:BAM traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.48. 137,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,658. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $62.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.12. The company has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,976,384 shares of company stock worth $105,795,602 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.