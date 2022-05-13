Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.22% from the stock’s previous close.
BAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.10.
NYSE:BAM traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.48. 137,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,658. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $62.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.12. The company has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.31.
In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,976,384 shares of company stock worth $105,795,602 over the last quarter.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.
About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)
Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
