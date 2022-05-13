Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives $71.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.11.

BRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:BRO opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $50.78 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.51.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,183.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $463,542.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown bought 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

