BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Buys 749 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,901,952,000 after buying an additional 610,141 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,596,000 after buying an additional 3,417,965 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,254,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,354,000 after buying an additional 557,059 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,780,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,794,000 after buying an additional 655,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,416,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,573,000 after buying an additional 225,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,139,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,890,932. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average of $75.41. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

