BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Cuts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $17,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $52.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,490. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 80.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

