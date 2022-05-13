BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 0.9% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $24,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 110.8% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.1% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $178.06. The company had a trading volume of 194,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,579. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $173.19 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.99 and a 200-day moving average of $206.00. The company has a market capitalization of $154.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.