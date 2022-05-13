BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,201,000 after buying an additional 3,460,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,988 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,704.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,057,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,765,000 after acquiring an additional 998,690 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,402,000 after acquiring an additional 517,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,559,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after acquiring an additional 454,486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.87. 151,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,325. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $66.60 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

