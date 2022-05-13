BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $11.56 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,283,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 811 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $62.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,319.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,704. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,196.49 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,574.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,736.79.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,314.08.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.