BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $8.89 Million Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned about 0.14% of CACI International worth $8,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,933,000 after acquiring an additional 221,504 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 459,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,405,000 after buying an additional 41,903 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in CACI International by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after buying an additional 51,267 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in CACI International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in CACI International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,332. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.09 and its 200 day moving average is $276.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $238.29 and a 52 week high of $313.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). CACI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $803,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,777,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CACI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CACI International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

CACI International Profile (Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

