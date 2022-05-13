BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Lowers Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $19,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,921,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Intuit by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Intuit by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 821.7% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.45.

INTU traded up $17.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $370.89. 93,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $451.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.08. The firm has a market cap of $104.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

