BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.6% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $44,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 319.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 19,037 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 85,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,777,000 after buying an additional 22,593 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 207,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,322,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,048,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,881 shares of company stock worth $7,637,522 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

TMO stock traded up $16.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $541.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $563.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $593.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.72 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

