BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,662 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.04. 147,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,817. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.23 and its 200 day moving average is $251.66. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $181.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.81.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

