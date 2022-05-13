BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 467 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned about 0.22% of Merit Medical Systems worth $7,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMSI. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

MMSI traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,388. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 67.89, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

