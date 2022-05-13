BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 909 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $12,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 10.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

AWK traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.42. The stock had a trading volume of 20,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,702. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.95 and a 200 day moving average of $164.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.63 and a 1 year high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

American Water Works Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.