BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Market Capitalization Reaches $22.11 Million

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 13th. In the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $22.11 million and $1.39 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00543578 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 157.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00036488 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 99.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,608.60 or 1.95611362 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

