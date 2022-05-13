BSCView (BSCV) Price Down 28.9% This Week

BSCView (BSCV) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last seven days, BSCView has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BSCView coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCView has a total market cap of $39,978.54 and $596.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BSCView alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 96.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00542439 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,400.17 or 1.84886373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00031627 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 1,896.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSCView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCView and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.