BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) PT Raised to GBX 270

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 255 ($3.14) to GBX 270 ($3.33) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 240 ($2.96) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

BTGOF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,320. BT Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

