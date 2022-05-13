BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$4.60 at National Bankshares

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.75 to C$4.60 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.75% from the company’s previous close.

TSE BTB.UN traded up C$0.06 on Friday, reaching C$3.94. The company had a trading volume of 209,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,670. The firm has a market capitalization of C$332.31 million and a PE ratio of 6.62. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$3.85 and a 1 year high of C$4.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.54, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

In other news, Director Michel Léonard purchased 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.88 per share, with a total value of C$49,741.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,222,630.68.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

