Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) Short Interest Down 85.4% in April

Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the April 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Build Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Build Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Build Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $494,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Build Acquisition in the third quarter worth $969,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Build Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,893,000. 63.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGSX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. 5,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225. Build Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75.

Build Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

