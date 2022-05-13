Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.54.

BLDR traded up $2.89 on Friday, hitting $66.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,511,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,227. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

