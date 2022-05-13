Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Issues Earnings Results

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bumble had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Bumble updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

BMBL traded up $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.46. 103,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,922. Bumble has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $61.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -362.81 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.21.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMBL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.59.

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin bought 35,200 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $998,624.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

