Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Raises Dividend to $0.63 Per Share

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Bunge has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bunge has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bunge to earn $10.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Shares of Bunge stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.57. 46,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,886. Bunge has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.75 and a 200-day moving average of $101.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $24,773,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $1,731,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,211,716 shares of company stock valued at $126,841,509 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,768,000 after buying an additional 190,022 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Bunge by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Bunge by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.56.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

