Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by Old West Investment Management LLC

Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Bunge makes up approximately 4.5% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Old West Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Bunge worth $9,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BG. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 120.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BG traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $109.97. The stock had a trading volume of 20,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,886. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.75 and a 200-day moving average of $101.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

In other Bunge news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $20,112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,211,716 shares of company stock worth $126,841,509 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.56.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

