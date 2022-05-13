Bunicorn Hits Market Capitalization of $183,122.36 (BUNI)

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Bunicorn has a market cap of $183,122.36 and approximately $75,366.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.11 or 0.00528944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00036820 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,532.68 or 1.98732580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

