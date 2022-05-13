Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,225 ($27.43).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRBY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,960 ($24.16) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,940 ($23.92) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($25.27) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

BRBY traded up GBX 32.50 ($0.40) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,575 ($19.42). 1,076,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,403. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,473.50 ($18.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,267 ($27.95). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,617.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,781.37. The firm has a market cap of £6.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Gerry M. Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,613 ($19.89) per share, for a total transaction of £80,650 ($99,432.87). Also, insider Matthew Key purchased 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($19.49) per share, with a total value of £49,643.40 ($61,205.03).

Burberry Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.