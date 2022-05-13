BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BuzzFeed Inc. is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc., formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on BuzzFeed in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on BuzzFeed in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BuzzFeed in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BZFD stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BuzzFeed has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $14.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in BuzzFeed in the first quarter valued at about $1,636,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in BuzzFeed during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in BuzzFeed during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in BuzzFeed during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in BuzzFeed during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

BuzzFeed Company Profile (Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BuzzFeed (BZFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.