Bytom Price Reaches $0.0100 (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 42.8% lower against the dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $16.57 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,753,951,481 coins and its circulating supply is 1,657,146,125 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

