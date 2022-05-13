C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

AI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $96.00 to $59.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $103.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded C3.ai from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

NYSE:AI traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.35. 132,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,486. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $76.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.88.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $69.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $45,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,816 shares of company stock worth $218,278. Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

