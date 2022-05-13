Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Caesarstone updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of CSTE opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.84 million, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Several research firms have issued reports on CSTE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Caesarstone Company Profile (Get Rating)
Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.
