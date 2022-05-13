Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Caesarstone updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CSTE opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.84 million, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSTE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caesarstone during the fourth quarter valued at $1,117,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Caesarstone by 18.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Caesarstone during the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Caesarstone by 55.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Caesarstone by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

