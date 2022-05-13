Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.11

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXBGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 1198666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.39. The stock has a market cap of C$470.49 million and a PE ratio of 5.07.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$111.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$111.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calibre Mining Company Profile (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

