Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.11

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 1198666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.39. The stock has a market cap of C$470.49 million and a PE ratio of 5.07.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$111.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$111.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

