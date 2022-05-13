California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 692,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,951 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $27,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,305,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,071,013,000 after buying an additional 6,511,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 50.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,460,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,754,000 after buying an additional 5,173,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 110.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,514,000 after buying an additional 2,183,363 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 27.8% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,140,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,638,000 after buying an additional 901,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,285,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,093,000 after buying an additional 484,754 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

In related news, Director Henry A. Fernandez purchased 32,500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $1,218,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $5,110,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,089 shares of company stock worth $8,982,936 over the last ninety days. 25.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RPRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 16.81 and a quick ratio of 16.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.91. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.36.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $543.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.00%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.