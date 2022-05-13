California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,971 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of LPL Financial worth $28,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,028,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,749,000 after buying an additional 159,694 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 7.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,134,000 after buying an additional 150,473 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,205,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,737,000 after purchasing an additional 70,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,565,000 after purchasing an additional 355,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,217 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $2,824,123.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,522 shares of company stock worth $9,151,744 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPLA. StockNews.com lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $170.50 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.03 and a 52-week high of $220.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.78.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 5.74%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

