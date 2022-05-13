California Public Employees Retirement System Has $26.18 Million Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 147.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 943,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 562,540 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $26,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,510,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,908,000 after acquiring an additional 271,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.22.

LBTYA stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 19,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $523,625.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,690 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,997 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.