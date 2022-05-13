California Public Employees Retirement System Has $28.41 Million Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,729,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 98,539 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Marathon Oil worth $28,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $655,165.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,251,429.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRO opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.58. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRO. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

