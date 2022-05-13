California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,495 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of WestRock worth $25,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 53.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

NYSE:WRK opened at $47.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.69. WestRock has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

WestRock declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

