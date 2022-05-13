California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 623,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,355 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of United Airlines worth $27,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in United Airlines by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in United Airlines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $41.50 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $60.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.84.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.50) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $456,837.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

