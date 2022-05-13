California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 211,060 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 211,060 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Teladoc Health worth $26,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,664,000 after buying an additional 19,109 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDOC opened at $30.69 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $174.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average of $83.19.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDOC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.89.

About Teladoc Health (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.