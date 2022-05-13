California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 61,609 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,609 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Howmet Aerospace worth $25,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 489.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 270,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 224,351 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $32.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.22. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $37.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile (Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.