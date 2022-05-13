California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,907 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,907 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.10% of Ares Management worth $24,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ares Management by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 32,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $63.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.29. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.61%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,286,327.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,261,201.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

