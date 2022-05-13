California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,775 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $24,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 3.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Bilibili by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 9.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $18.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.26. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $129.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

