California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 269,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,456 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FMC were worth $29,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of FMC by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after buying an additional 144,214 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of FMC by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after buying an additional 62,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of FMC by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $269,680.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMC. Mizuho upped their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.64.

NYSE FMC opened at $114.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. FMC’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

