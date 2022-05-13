Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

CALA traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.19. 161,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,783,215. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.64. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,205.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 214,410 shares in the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

