Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock remained flat at $$0.16 on Thursday. 3,605,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,148. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 985,163 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2,823.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,466,611 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 978,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 168,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 47,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CALA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Calithera Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

About Calithera Biosciences (Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.