Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Callaway Golf updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:ELY traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 16,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,945. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.84.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELY shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.45.
Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.
