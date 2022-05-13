Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Callaway Golf updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:ELY traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 16,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,945. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELY shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.