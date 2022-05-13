Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.43.

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $13.07 on Monday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.62). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1,788.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 792,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after buying an additional 750,621 shares during the period. Knott David M increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% in the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after buying an additional 414,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,222,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,930,000 after buying an additional 72,785 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 59,809 shares during the period. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

